Cam Akers: Entering NFL Draft
Akers announced via Twitter that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
The former top recruit will head to the NFL ranks after a successful three-year career in Tallahassee. Akers saved his best for last, too, as his junior season was easily his most impressive. He ran for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns and added 30 receptions for 225 yards and four receiving touchdowns, displaying a complete skill set. 2020 is stacked in terms of top-end running back talent so Akers will have his work cut out for him in cracking that tier but the impressive junior season and a good combine will help his cause.
