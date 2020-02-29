Cam Akers: Good showing at combine
Akers (5-10, 217) ran an official 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the combine Friday, adding a 35.5-inch vertical jump and 122-inch broad jump.
It was a strong showing for Akers, who showed well above average speed and explosiveness for a runner of his build. His 40 time improved on that of Miles Sanders from last year (4.49), and Akers was six pounds heavier. The weak part of Akers' prospect profile is his production at Florida State, where he averaged just 4.9 yards per carry over 586 attempts, but workout numbers like these help ease the concern. Akers looks like a Day 2 pick.
