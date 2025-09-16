Akers agreed to a contract with the Vikings' practice squad Tuesday, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Though Akers will begin his third stint in the Vikings organization as a member of the practice squad, he could be elevated to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game versus the Bengals with Aaron Jones (hamstring) looking unlikely to play Week 3. Akers was most recently with the Saints during the preseason, but he was unable to win a roster spot after New Orleans opted to enter the regular season with Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and Devin Neal as its backfield options. In 2024, Akers saw action in 17 games between stops with the Texans and Vikings during the regular season, carrying 104 times for 444 yards (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns while adding 14 receptions for 68 yards and three more scores.