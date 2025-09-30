Akers reverted to Minnesota's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Akers was elevated ahead of Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. The veteran running back didn't log any offensive snaps in that contest, though he did play three snaps on special teams. With Aaron Jones (hamstring) on IR, Akers could get another gameday elevation this coming Sunday in Cleveland, though he seems to be a distant third on the Vikings' RB depth chart behind Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott.