Akers reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Akers played 11 snaps (seven on offense, four on special teams) during the Vikings' 48-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday. He finished with five carries for 19 yards and failed to log in his lone target, but all of that work came in garbage time as he worked behind Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott. With Aaron Jones (hamstring) and Ty Chandler (knee) both on injured reserve, Akers is a top candidate to be elevated to the active roster for the Vikings' Week 4 clash against the Steelers on Sunday at Crone Park in Dublin, Ireland.