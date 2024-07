The Texans hosted Akers (Achilles) for a workout Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Akers tore his Achilles for the second time in his career last November and finished the season on IR. Prior to the injury, the veteran tallied 167 rushing yards and a touchdown on 60 carries and added 70 receiving yards on 11 receptions over seven games between the Rams and Vikings. Houston is looking to add running-back depth behind starter Joe Mixon and backup Dameon Pierce, among others.