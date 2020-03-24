Cam Newton: Officially released
The Panthers cut Newton on Tuesday.
Unable to find a trade partner, the Panthers nonetheless will move forward with Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier and P.J. Walker at quarterback. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Newton passed a physical examination Monday in Atlanta, with both his left foot and right shoulder checking out fine. Still, NFL suitors may want their own doctors to examine Newton, so it won't come as any surprise if he remains unsigned for a while. The shoulder has been a problem on and off for the past few years, while his foot required Lisfranc surgery in early December.
