Newton will throw in front of NFL teams at Auburn's Pro Day on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Newton, who did not suit up for NFL action in 2022 and finished the 2021 season as Carolina's backup quarterback, will audition his talents for another opportunity in the league. A free agent turning 34 in May, it's possible Newton could still garner some interest as a veteran No. 2 option and mentor. That would likely depend on what sort of contract Newton desires, but he at least believes he has enough left in the tank to continue contributing on the field.