Phillips was waived by the Bills on Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Someone had to go after Terrelle Pryor was added to the mix last week and the Bills wanted to pick up Isaiah McKenzie on Monday, so it was likely between Phillips and sixth-round rookie Ray-Ray McCloud. Given that neither has shown the Bills much so far and Phillips is the undrafted one of the two, he would have been our guess to go too.

