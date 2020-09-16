site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cam Sims: Descends to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 15, 2020
9:07 pm ET 1 min read
Sims reverted to Washington's practice squad.
Sims suited up in the season-opening win over the Eagles, but he only played on special teams. The 24-year-old receiver has played nine
NFL games over three seasons, recording two receptions for 27 yards. More News
