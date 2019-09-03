Sims signed with the Redskins' practice squad Monday, J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Sims didn't survive cut-down day Saturday -- even after impressing members of the coaching staff during practices in training camp -- but he'll at least be able to stay in Washington and develop. The 23-year-old made the 53-man roster last season but suffered an injury in the first game and missed the rest of the campaign.

