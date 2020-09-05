Sims was waived by Washington on Saturday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
The move, along with the waiving of Trey Quinn, essentially confirms Dontrelle Inman and Antonio Gandy-Golden will be the No. 3 and 4 WRs to start the season, although it's possible the rash of early transactions by Washington could be in an effort to open up roster spots for additional signings down the road. In either case, expect the majority of the team's passing attack to funnel through Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims.