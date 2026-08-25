The best-looking running back on the field for the Giants during their recent joint practice with the Dolphins wasn't Cam Skattebo or Tyrone Tracy Jr. It wasn't even Devin Singletary.

All three had their moments, but it was veteran Najee Harris in just his second practice with the Giants, and the first in which he took part in full team drills. Harris showed good power and surprising burst in his minimal amount of runs in 11-on-11 drills against Miami's second-team defense. One carry in a red-zone drill went for a touchdown.

"He looked good," Harbaugh said after practice, adding seconds later that it "remains to be seen" just how good of a running back room the Giants have this year.

"We'll find out how good this room is," he said.

The problem, quite obviously, is that Harris isn't on Fantasy radars. Neither is Singletary, who played exclusively with Jaxson Dart and the Giants two-minute offense at the end of the joint practice. Tracy is a late rounder on the strength of how he finished last year, not on the struggles he's had since preseason game started.

But all three are cheap bargains in Fantasy drafts compared to Skattebo, who has an average draft position of 35th overall on CBS Sports and 39th on FantasyPros. Running backs who could split reps with as many as three other players usually aren't good picks in the top 40. Or top 50. Or top 60.

Which is why Skattebo could be among Fantasy's most mispriced running backs just as the height of draft season sets in.

Why has Skattebo been such a popular pick? Fantasy managers are thinking about how good he was in 2025 before he got hurt. From Week 2 through Week 7, he averaged just over 19 PPR and 15 non-PPR points per game with six total touchdowns.

So much has changed since: Skattebo obviously recovered from a gruesome leg fracture, but the injury could impact just how much the Giants coaching staff leans on him. And speaking of the coaching staff, it's a completely new group from last year, with Harbaugh leading offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and run game guru Greg Roman. Skattebo's hard-running style certainly will appeal to those coaches, but they know he can't and shouldn't do it all. And they don't have to, especially if Harris ends up making the team because he's also capable of being physical like Skattebo.

It doesn't help that Harbaugh admitted Skattebo wasn't "100% twitchy and explosive yet" after the Giants' first preseason game. For what it's worth, against the Dolphins, Skattebo looked pretty much like he did in the first preseason game. And then he didn't play in the second preseason game.

Curiously, Harris also didn't play in the second preseason game. Tracy and Singletary did.

Check out who's on the Fantasy Football must-draft list for Dave and the entire Fantasy Football Today team!

This all doesn't mean Skattebo will become useless for Fantasy. He offers the Giants the best combination of size, power and hands out of the backfield. Who else is ready to handle carries at the goal line for the Giants? Or line up in the backfield without tipping off the defense on whether the play is a pass or a run?

So he should be the top Giants running back drafted, but just not in Round 3 and probably not in Round 4. Additionally, the idea of tying another Giants running back to him isn't as good as it was before camp when it looked like a lock that Tracy would be the primary backup.

Tracy, Singletary, and Harris are all capable of pitching in and keeping Skattebo fresh. The order in which they'll play behind him remains to be seen, but either way it's a lot of names.

Too many for Skattebo to have a real chance to put up big Fantasy points every week unless he routinely finds the end zone. He might, but I wouldn't risk a top-50 pick to find out.