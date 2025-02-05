Skattebo elected to bypass taking part in the Senior Bowl to turn his focus toward preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine, Ben Sherman of SI.com reports.

Skattebo pieced together a career-best season with Arizona State in 2024, racking up 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground on 293 carries while adding 45 catches for 605 yards and three more scores. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound back isn't expected to put up eye-popping workout numbers at the combine, but he's a physical back who can make defenders miss, as he forced the second-most missed tackles (102) among FBS running backs in 2024 behind only Ashton Jeanty, the top back in the 2025 draft class. Skattebo also sports some of the most reliable hands out of the backfield in the class, as he registered 69 catches over his two seasons at Arizona State. His landing spot in most mock drafts typically ranges from the third to the fifth round, so how he performs at the combine and at Arizona State's pro day may be important in determining where he goes off the board.