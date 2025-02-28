Ward said Friday he will opt out of throwing drills at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Ward, joining Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, will wait to throw in front of NFL teams until his pro day. The 22-year-old signal-caller out of Miami has recently gained significant momentum to be the first quarterback taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he mentioned logging positive interviews with all of the Titans (No. 1 overall pick in April's draft), Browns (No. 2), Giants (No. 3), Raiders (No. 6) and Jets (No. 7), per Schad. Tennessee figures to seriously consider the quarterback position at the No. 1 spot, with Will Levis having logged an unimpressive 2024 campaign and Mason Rudolph headed for free agency, while Cleveland must adjust to the possibility that Deshaun Watson (Achilles) is unavailable for the start of next season due to his injury setback. Ward impressed in his only year with the Hurricanes, racking up a career-high 4,313 passing yards with a 39:7 TD:INT, plus 60 carries for 204 yards and four touchdowns, and earning the Davey O'Brien Award. He kicked off his collegiate career with Incarnate Word at the FCS level back in 2020, then started two years with Washington State before making the move to Miami.