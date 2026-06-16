Cam Ward's Fantasy stock rises under new Titans play-caller Brian Daboll

The Titans have their franchise quarterback in Cam Ward, and now they've brought in one of the NFL's most respected quarterback developers to help unlock his potential. Former Giants head coach Brian Daboll takes over as Tennessee's offensive coordinator, bringing in a system that features plenty of checkdown options that will help him eliminate turnovers and flatten his peaks and valleys in his play.

With Ward entering his second season, Carnell Tate joining the receiving corps, and Daboll looking to put his stamp on the offense, Tennessee has the pieces in place for improved consistency in 2026.

Dave Richard has ranked all 18 new play-callers from worst for Fantasy to best, and we're going team by team through his rankings to see how your perception of every key player should change before Fantasy football draft season. Up next at No. 8: Brian Daboll and the Titans.

Who's new?

Ex-Giants head coach Brian Daboll brings his version of the Erhardt-Perkins offense to coach up former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Daboll has called plays for a dozen seasons but really had success only with Josh Allen in Buffalo and with Jaxson Dart last year; the only other QB to even sniff 19 Fantasy points per game over more than a handful of starts was Daniel Jones in 2022 (19.9). His pass rates have hovered around 56% over the course of his career.

What's expected this year?

Ward has already lauded Daboll for simplified playcalls, a trademark of the Erhardt-Perkins system. That should make the offense smoother for Ward to run compared to last year. Expect a more aggressive passing mentality from the Titans, particularly with Carnell Tate added to the offense as a reliable set of hands on the perimeter. Wide receivers have always had a prominent role in Daboll's offenses. Ward has also lost weight and could be asked to use his legs a little more like Allen and Dart did under Daboll previously.

Daboll's track record suggests he prefers a split backfield except when he has one exceptional back (Peyton Hillis 2010, Jamaal Charles in 2012, Saquon Barkley in 2022-23, Skattebo in 2025). Each of those guys averaged at least 16 rush attempts per game. With one exception -- Reggie Bush in 2011 on 14.4 attempts per game -- those are the only RBs who averaged at least 13 PPR points under Daboll in his career. It's possible Tony Pollard separates himself from the rest of the Titans running backs, but the safer bet is that he'll share.

Winners and losers for Fantasy

Every indication from Tennessee is that Tate will be asked to play in a role very similar to what Malik Nabers did as a rookie under Daboll. Nabers averaged a ridiculous 11.3 targets per game as a rookie and 8.8 in his limited action in 2025. I wouldn't expect target volume that high from Tate, but he'll command a busy dose thanks to his route running and awesome hands. In the 13 times in Daboll's playcalling career where a WR averaged at least seven targets per game, seven went on to average at least 14 PPR points.

However, Wan'Dale Robinson figures to command targets too, something he's done each of the past two seasons (8.2 per game in 2024 with Nabers, then 8.8 per game last season). Robinson was drafted by Daboll in 2022 and will continue to exclusively play in his offense. He's a PPR dream because of an anticipated high reception total.

Calvin Ridley, as potentially the third-best target-getter, doesn't stand to have a lot of success. Gunnar Helm is quietly among the deep TE sleepers, but Daboll has only created a high target share for his tight ends when he hasn't had a good receiver to throw at (Theo Johnson in 2025 was one of those tight ends, and he had 8.5 PPR points per game). Neither carry Fantasy appeal.

Pollard is on the No. 2 Fantasy RB radar because he figures to lead the Titans in touches, but expect a split. Ward is a sleeper at quarterback because he might run a little more, but he probably won't get a lot of consideration in one-QB drafts.