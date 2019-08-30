Cameron Artis-Payne: Cut by Carolina
The Panthers cut Artis-Payne on Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
The 2015 fifth-round pick spent the past four years in Carolina, taking 118 carries for 491 yards and five touchdowns in 32 games. The Panthers' decision to cut Artis-Payne suggests rookie fifth-round pick Jordan Scarlett will enter Week 1 with the No. 2 spot on the depth chart at running back. It's also a good sign for Reggie Bonnafon and Elijah Holyfield.
More News
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Gets three touches•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Doesn't feature on offense•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Productive in passing game•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Facing backup competition•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Staying with Carolina•
-
Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Plays nine games•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Ben Gretch breaks down his strategy from the No. 1 spot in a recent non-PPR draft.
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Landing Pick No. 2 ensures an elite running back and not much else.
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
No complaining if you're picking third overall! You're guaranteed three top-31 players, and...