Cameron Artis-Payne: Cut by Carolina

The Panthers cut Artis-Payne on Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The 2015 fifth-round pick spent the past four years in Carolina, taking 118 carries for 491 yards and five touchdowns in 32 games. The Panthers' decision to cut Artis-Payne suggests rookie fifth-round pick Jordan Scarlett will enter Week 1 with the No. 2 spot on the depth chart at running back. It's also a good sign for Reggie Bonnafon and Elijah Holyfield.

