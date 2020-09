Batson reverted back to the Titans' practice squad Monday, according to the league's official transaction report.

The Titans called on the second-year pro to bolster the receiving corps Sunday with A.J. Brown (knee) ruled out. Batson chipped in two receptions for 26 yards and one rush for 11 yards across 34 of 62 offensive reps. Should Brown continue to miss time, look for Batson to potentially get called up again.