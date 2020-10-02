site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cameron Batson: Lands on COVID list
The Titans placed Batson on the practice squad COVID-19 list Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Batson either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with a someone who had. The wide receiver is one of seven Titans players currently on the COVID-19 list.
