site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cameron-batson-resurfaces-on-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cameron Batson: Resurfaces on practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Titans signed Batson to the practice squad Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Batson spent the entire 2019 campaign on IR, but the Titans will allow him another chance to progress in his development. He participated in the team's offseason program.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read