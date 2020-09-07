site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cameron-batson-waived-by-titans | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cameron Batson: Waived by Titans
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2020
at
5:58 pm ET 1 min read
The Titans waived
Batson on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Batson initially made the 53-man roster but was cut two days later. The 24-year-old receiver spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, but he's healthy now and could be a practice-squad candidate.
More News
02/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/31/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/30/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/20/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
01/17/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/03/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read