The Vikings waived Dantzler on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dantzler, who began his career in Minnesota back in 2020, has since been let go by the team Friday. The 24-year-old started in nine games last year, but he was ultimately part of the reason why the Vikings were ranked the worst passing and rushing defense in the NFL this past season. After having registered 50 tackles and five passes defensed in 2022, Dantzler is now scheduled to look for playing opportunities elsewhere.
