Dicker is expected to sign a deal with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dicker made 206 of his 210 extra-point attempts during his time at Texas and held a 75.9 percent field-goal accuracy, including four makes of 50-plus yards. He also dabbled as a punter, but it's unclear if he'll do both at the NFL level. Matt Gay is returning as the Rams' primary place kicker, but they'll likely have a competition at punter after releasing Johnny Hekker this offseason.