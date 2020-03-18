Cameron Fleming: Hitting open market
The Cowboys declined Fleming's option Tuesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Fleming spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys, suiting up in 28 total games, and he started a total of just six of them. It's likely that wherever the 27-year-old signs next he'll operate as a rotational offensive linemen in 2020.
