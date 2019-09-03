The Raiders waived/injured Hunt (undisclosed) on Friday, Jerry McDonald of the East Bay Times reports.

It's unclear what type of injury Hunt is dealing with. The 24-year-old originally signed with the Raiders in mid-December, but now will have to focus on getting healthy and finding a new opportunity elsewhere.

