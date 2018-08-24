Cameron Jefferson: Waived off IR
Jefferson (undisclosed) was waived with an injury settlement Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson was waived with an injury designation earlier in the week, but upon accepting an injury settlement, he is now free to sign with another team.
