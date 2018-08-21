Jefferson (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation Monday, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official site reports.

It isn't clear what sort of injury Jefferson is tending to. The offensive lineman will nonetheless revert to injured reserve should he pass through waivers unclaimed.

