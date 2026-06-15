Cameron Jordan: Set to discuss return to New Orleans

Jordan is slated to meet with the Saints to discuss a new contract, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Jordan was an instrumental part of New Orleans' defense last season, as he logged a team-high 10.5 sacks along with two defensed passes, two forced fumbles and a recovered fumble. The sack mark was his highest since 2021, when he registered 12.5 sacks. At this point it would feel odd to see Jordan in any other uniform, as he's spent all 15 of his pro seasons with the Saints. The 2011 first-round draft pick has been the epitome of durability during his career, playing in at least 16 games in every one of his pro campaigns, and he's New Orleans' franchise leader in sacks with 132.0. Arye Pulli of USA Today reports that there's mutual interest between Jordan and the Saints, but a deal is not imminent.