The Eagles signed Latu to the practice squad Thursday.

Latu will stay in Philadelphia as a member of the practice squad after being cut at the end of training camp. The tight end out of Alabama has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game since being selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. That could change for Week 1 against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4 if the Eagles need an extra tight end on the active roster if Dallas Goedert (groin) is not cleared to play.