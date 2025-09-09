The Steelers waived McCutcheon (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

McCutcheon was set to miss the entire 2025 season after reverting to the Steelers' injured reserve in mid-August. He will now have the opportunity to sign with another team once he has fully recovered from his undisclosed injury. McCutcheon has yet to see regular-season action since signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023.