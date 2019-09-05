Cameron Nizialek: Lands injury settlement
Nizialek (undisclosed) has been given an injury settlement by the Ravens, per the league's official transactions log.
Nizialek is now free to search for an opportunity with another club when fully healthy. The nature of his injury remains unknown.
