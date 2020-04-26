Play

Cameron Scarlett: Joins Tennessee

Scarlett is expected to sign with the Titans as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Stanford product worked as the team's top running back in 2019, rushing 201 times for 840 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 240 yards. Scarlett should be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp.

