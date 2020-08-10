The Vikings waived Smith (chest) on Monday from their reserve/non-football injury list.
Smith was dealt unfortunate news over the weekend when doctors told him he needed open heart surgery to repair a bicuspid aortic valve. Per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Smith is expected to clear waivers and revert to injured reserve for the Vikings. The procedure on his heart is expected to allow Smith to play again once he recovers and gains clearance, however, it's unclear when he'll return to the field.