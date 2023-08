Peoples was waived by the Panthers on Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

With the Panthers attempting to trim their roster down to 53 players, Peoples was ultimately an odd-man out. No surprise here, as the running back was behind Miles Sanders (groin), Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear and Spencer Brown on the depth chart. Now, it remains to be seen if he will get a shot on Carolina's practice squad or have to look for a new opportunity elsewhere.