It's a fun time for us as our CBS Sports staff is doing all the player outlooks for the upcoming season. Those are the blurbs you read on each player's page and, more importantly, the information you see in the draft room.

We invest a significant amount of time in these outlooks and conduct thorough research. The goal, as always, is to help you prepare for your draft -- and win your league.

With that in mind, we wanted to break out some of the best research items we found on each player so you can start preparing now. When your draft is happening, especially if it's live, you might remember something you read here and don't have to panic when you're on the clock.

I have the AFC South outlooks, and here are some of the interesting things that stood out to me about the Texans, Colts, Jaguars and Titans. For example, Joe Mixon was among the NFL leaders in touches per game, all the Colts receivers were better with Joe Flacco than Antony Richardson, Brian Thomas Jr. was an absolute monster to close 2024, and Tony Pollard's stats popped when Tyjae Spears was out.

In this article, we'll focus on the key takeaways from doing the Jaguars outlooks.

If you want to find out my key takeaways from breaking down the NFC South outlooks, head here.

What will happen in 2025 with these teams? Let's find out. Here are five interesting notes on each roster.

Jaguars

1. Did you know: The best Fantasy season for Trevor Lawrence was 2022 when he averaged 20.3 points per game. It is the only year of his four-year career where he has been above 20 Fantasy points.

Our view: Lawrence should be considered a sleeper coming into the season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in one-quarterback leagues. This should be the best year of Lawrence's career, and hopefully he can emerge as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. It's been a good offseason for Lawrence, even though the Jaguars lost Evan Engram and Kirk. Liam Coen being hired as the head coach is a plus, and Jacksonville traded up in the NFL Draft to select Travis Hunter. The Jaguars also signed Dyami Brown as a free agent, and Hunter, Brown and standout sophomore receiver Brian Thomas Jr., along with tight end Brenton Strange, give Lawrence plenty of weapons to succeed.

2. Did you know: Last year, Travis Etienne averaged just 8.7 PPR points per game, which was easily a career-low, and a significant drop-off from his 2023 production (16.1 PPR points). Etienne had 150 carries for 558 yards and two touchdowns and 39 receptions for 254 yards on 52 targets. By comparison, he had 267 carries for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023 with 58 catches for 476 yards and a touchdown on 73 targets.

Our view: Etienne will continue to share touches this season with Tank Bigsby and potentially rookie Bhayshul Tuten, which is why Etienne's stock is low coming into the season. And Etienne might even fall behind Bigsby and Tuten on the depth chart, which is something to consider. But Etienne could still prove to be the best running back in Jacksonville, and the Jaguars offense should improve in 2025 under Coen. Etienne has flex appeal on Draft Day, but he should only be drafted with a mid-round pick. Hopefully, Etienne can return to his 2023 form this year.

3. Did you know: In 2024, Bigsby averaged 8.1 PPR points per game. He had nine games with double digits in carries, and Bigsby scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three of those outings. Bigsby averaged 4.6 yards per carry, but he only had seven receptions for 54 yards on 12 targets.

Our view: The Jaguars backfield is worth monitoring in training camp, and Bigsby should be drafted with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. Most likely, Etienne will open the season as the starter, and Tuten will eventually land a prominent role, with Bigsby as a complementary option. Of course, Coen might favor Bigsby, and he could be a steal on Draft Day. If Bigsby emerges as the No. 1 running back in Jacksonville, even in a committee, he could be a solid flex option in all formats.

4. Did you know: Thomas closed last season on a tear with at least 17.3 PPR points in five of his final six games, including three outings with at least 23.9 PPR points over that span. During that six-game stretch, Thomas had at least 10 targets and 76 yards in each game while averaging 7.5 receptions for 99.8 yards and 0.83 touchdowns.

Our view: We hope Thomas will pick up where last season ended, but there are some changes to note. Thomas did that damage in those six games without Lawrence (shoulder), who is healthy now. Coen is now the head coach in Jacksonville, but that should be a plus for Thomas. And the Jaguars lost Engram and Kirk, but they added a star in Hunter and another receiver in Brown. Given what Thomas did in his rookie campaign, he has the potential to be a Fantasy star in 2025 -- and for many years to come. He has top-five upside, and you should be excited to draft Thomas toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all leagues.

5. Did you know: In 2024, Hunter had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns -- along with 16 pass breakups and four interceptions on defense -- which ultimately earned him the Heisman Trophy.

Our view: While Hunter will get some time on defense, he should primarily be an offensive star for the Jaguars -- and Fantasy managers. Jacksonville has completely revamped its receiving corps from last year with Hunter and Brown brought in, and Engram, Kirk and Gabriel Davis are gone. Those are only 153 vacated targets, but the Jaguars offense should improve this season with Coen as the head coach and a healthy Lawrence back. Hunter should be featured by Lawrence and Coen, who had success as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay last season with Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan. Hunter should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 5.