Severin (undisclosed) was released by the Steelers on Monday.

Severin had been competing for a depth role among a loaded receiving corps and was unlikely to make the squad even if he hadn't succumbed to an injury. He's now free to sign elsewhere, provided the injury isn't too significant.

