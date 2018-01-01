The Giants signed Severin to a reserve/future contract Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Severin originally signed with the Giants in training camp but didn't survive final roster cuts ahead of the season opener. However, he returned to the team in December by way of signing with the Giants' practice squad and will now again aim to carve out a depth role at receiver this offseason.

