The Panthers are releasing Munnerlyn, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Munnerlyn has made 85 starts in 154 career games with the Vikings and Panthers, primarily manning the slot in nickel formations the past four seasons. He'll turn 31 in April and won't be mistaken for a dominant coverage man, but his track record of competence in a difficult role should be enough to draw interest from multiple teams. The Panthers are also parting ways with 37-year-old safety Mike Adams, attempting to get younger and faster in the secondary after they allowed 32 passing touchdowns and 7.7 yards per attempt in 2018.

