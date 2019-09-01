Munnerlyn was cut by Buffalo on Saturday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Munnerlyn has experience with the current Buffalo brass dating back to his Carolina days, but in the team decided to go with younger players that offer more versatility.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week