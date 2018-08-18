Reid (hamstring) was let go by the Colts on Saturday.

Reid signed with the Colts in December with the intent of making the club in 2018, but a hamstring injury kept him out of a portion of camp, though he's now past the issue. He will be free to latch on with another club, while the Colts added Robenson Terezie.

