Caraun Reid: Released by Detroit
Reid was released by the Lions on Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Reid was one of three defensive lineman let go by the Lions this week, joining George Johnson and Datone Jones. The 25-year-old appeared in one game with the Lions, logging 18 snaps on defense and recording no tackles.
