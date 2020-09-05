site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: caraun-reid-released-by-jacksonville | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Caraun Reid: Released by Jacksonville
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 4, 2020
at
11:12 pm ET 1 min read
The Jaguars released
Reid on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 28-year-old defensive tackle played three games with the Cardinals in 2019 and recorded four tackles. He topped out as a reserve defensive lineman, and he has a more than a week to find a new team before the season opener.
More News
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12/22/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/10/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/08/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/05/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
06/11/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Fantasy Football Today
• 1 min read