Caraun Reid: Released by Lions
Reid was released by the Lions on Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Reid was one of three casualties during the Lions' defensive line cleanup, joining George Johnson and Datone Jones. The difference is Reid was actually drafted by Detroit in 2014, but he hasn't produced much over the past four seasons and won't be an IDP threat with his next team.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.