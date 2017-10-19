Reid was released by the Lions on Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Reid was one of three casualties during the Lions' defensive line cleanup, joining George Johnson and Datone Jones. The difference is Reid was actually drafted by Detroit in 2014, but he hasn't produced much over the past four seasons and won't be an IDP threat with his next team.

