Cardale Jones: Cut from practice squad
The Seahawks released Jones from the practice squad Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
The Seahawks chose to add defensive players to the practice squad to replace Jones, who was unlikely to be elevated to the active roster unless Russell Wilson or Geno Smith were injured. If either of those quarterbacks are hurt in the future, Jones may re-join the team since he has an understanding of its system.
