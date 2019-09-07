Cardale Jones: Joins Seahawks practice squad
Jones has been signed to the Seahawks' practice squad, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.
Jones threw 11 passes as a member of the Bills back in 2016 but hasn't seen any game action since. The former Ohio State quarterback is unlikely to be promoted to the active roster barring an injury to quarterbacks Russell Wilson or Geno Smith.
More News
-
Cardale Jones: Let go by Bolts•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Starting at quarterback Thursday•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Signs reserve/future contract•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Not sticking in LA•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Battles through groin injury•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Plays just one quarter in preseason win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Antonio Brown's Fantasy value with Pats
Antonio Brown's release from the Raiders opened the door for a couple of players to become...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1