Jones has been signed to the Seahawks' practice squad, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Jones threw 11 passes as a member of the Bills back in 2016 but hasn't seen any game action since. The former Ohio State quarterback is unlikely to be promoted to the active roster barring an injury to quarterbacks Russell Wilson or Geno Smith.

