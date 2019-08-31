Cardale Jones: Released Saturday
Jones was released Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones appeared to be the odd man out as soon as the Chargers drafted Easton Stick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The soon-to-be 27-year-old could catch on as a backup with another team.
More News
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Starting at quarterback Thursday•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Signs reserve/future contract•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Not sticking in LA•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Battles through groin injury•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Plays just one quarter in preseason win•
-
Chargers' Cardale Jones: Mediocre in preseason start•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Trade Impact: Hyde matter in HOU?
Less than a week after Lamar Miller's season-ending injury, the Texans acquired his potential...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.