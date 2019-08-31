Jones was released Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones appeared to be the odd man out as soon as the Chargers drafted Easton Stick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The soon-to-be 27-year-old could catch on as a backup with another team.

