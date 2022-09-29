Green (knee) wasn't present for practice Thursday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
He'll go down as a non-participant for the second day in a row and looks to be trending toward his first absence of the season Sunday against the Panthers, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury has already said that he doesn't expect Green to be available for the contest. Arizona will offer a final word on Green's status with the release of Friday's injury report, but unless he practices in some fashion that day, he'll likely be officially ruled out ahead of the Week 4 game.