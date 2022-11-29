Green tallied one catch on two targets for five yards during Sunday's 25-24 defeat to the Chargers.

Marquise Brown was back in the lineup after a five-game absence due to a foot injury, and Green's 53 percent snap share was behind both Brown (97 percent) and DeAndre Hopkins (74 percent) and only a tick ahead of little-used Robbie Anderson (42 percent). Brown and Hopkins were also the only Cardinals with more than four targets. That's been the norm for Green, who has managed five or more targets in only three of 10 games. With just an 18-121-1 line on the season, the 34-year-old remains an afterthought in Arizona's offense.