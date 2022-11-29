Green tallied one catch (on two targets) for five yards during Sunday's 25-24 defeat to the Chargers.

With Marquise Brown back in the lineup after a five-game absence due to a foot injury, Green was behind both Brown (97 percent) and DeAndre Hopkins (74) in terms of snap share (53) and a tick ahead of Robbie Anderson (42). Still, only Brown (eight) and Hopkins (six) had more than four targets among Cardinals skill-position players. That left scraps for the likes of Green, who has managed at least five targets in three of 10 games in which he saw the field this season. With just an 18-121-1 line on 36 targets, the 34-year-old remains an afterthought in Arizona's offense.