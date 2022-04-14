The Cardinals and Green agreed to a one-year contract Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

A perennial Pro Bowler for the first seven years of his career, the 2011 first-round pick has entered a different phase since sitting out 2019 due to injury. The 2021 campaign marked Green's first with the Cardinals, and he fared well with 54 catches (on 92 targets) for 848 yards and three touchdowns in 16 contests. As he heads into his age-34 season, he'll again play second fiddle to DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona's passing game, likely vying for looks from Kyler Murray with Rondale Moore and potentially another offseason addition to the receiving corps.